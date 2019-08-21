



With the NFL season just weeks away, here comes fantasy football. Fantasy die-hards and novices alike have already started planning for the all-important fantasy draft, which will happen some time before that first Thursday in September. Their choices will very likely affect their success this season.

Before you draft, tune in to CBS Sports HQ’s second annual live fantasy football telethon. The 24/7 streaming sports network, which features news, highlights and analysis, will stream its interactive, full-day fantasy extravaganza on August 22 from 12:00 to 6:00 pm ET. The event will feature real-time draft advice, along with detailed breakdowns of SportsLine projections, expert rankings, and sleepers and busts.

CBS Sports fantasy experts and NFL writers to provide this analysis and more include Will Brinson, Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, Jason La Canfora, Bryant McFadden, Pete Prisco, Dave Richard, and Ryan Wilson, among others. Their expertise will be on full display throughout the telethon’s mock draft.

Former players, including Dwayne Bowe, Matt Forte, Pierre Garcon, Fred Jackson, Eddie Lacy and Roddy White, will also join the telethon to answer fan phone calls and provide first-person expertise earned during their time in the NFL.

And it’s all for a good cause. CBS Sports HQ continues to spotlight St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the telethon, as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

