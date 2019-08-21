Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help finding a man reported missing after last being seen in the Elmhurst section of Queens.
The NYPD is looking for 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni, described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
Zamperoni, a chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central, was last seen at his house on 74th Street around noon on Aug. 19.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.