NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Delta is planning for today’s forecast and letting passengers change their flights.

The airlines said it will waive fees for anyone traveling in or out of all New York-area airports. John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark are on the list, along with the airports in Newburgh and White Plains.

For more information from Delta about today's plans, click here.

This move comes as potentially dangerous thunderstorms are expected to pass through our area. The best chance for storms forming is in northwestern New Jersey into the Hudson Valley in the afternoon, then becoming more widespread and possibly severe.

