Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As people take advantage of last-minute summer vacations, this could be your change to get into some of the season’s hottest restaurants.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As people take advantage of last-minute summer vacations, this could be your change to get into some of the season’s hottest restaurants.
Popular dining guide Eater tested that theory on its podcast “Eater’s Digest.”
Eater Editor in Chief Amanda Kludt shared some of their best tips and tricks with CBSN New York.
She recommended taking advantage of bad weather, going during a big season finale or sporting event and becoming a regular, among others things.
Watch her full interview above for more advice.