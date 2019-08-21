



It’s a soupy one out there this afternoon with dew points in the low to mid 70s; and with temperatures well into the 80s, you can expect it to feel more like the mid 90s. Storms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

The showers and storms will linger into the evening, but will die off not too long after. It will remain warm and humid with temps only falling into the mid 70s or so.

Tomorrow will feature sunny to partly cloudy skies with perhaps a stray shower or storm, but it looks like the bulk of the next round holds off until late in the day and evening. Expect temperatures to approach 90° with humid conditions still in place.

Then, on Friday, a sigh of relief: cooler and less humid!