



– How do the public elementary schools in Jersey City stack up?

Hoodline analyzed newly released data from Niche.com — including comprehensive report cards, rankings and reviews — to find out how schools in your area are performing and which have made the biggest leaps over the past year.

Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25‘s overall rating improved the most among similar schools in Jersey City, rising from a B- to a B, according to data from Niche.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the school, located at 3385 Kennedy Blvd., enrolls 765 students. Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25 serves a diverse population: 46% of students identify as Asian, 38% identify as Hispanic and 12% identify as white. Niche graded the school a B- for academics (on an A-D scale).

The overall ranking comes from Niche’s proprietary algorithms. A school’s ranking might change due to many factors, including the relative rankings of similar schools and whether a school gained or lost peers due to openings or closings. Other numbers come from current public data from the U.S. government.

Academically, 49% of Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25’s students scored as proficient or above in math, and 54% did so in reading. That’s compared to city averages of 40% in math and 47% in reading.

It’s not the only school that’s climbed Niche’s rankings this year. Charles E. Truefurt School – P.S. 8 saw its overall rating improve from a C to a C+. The school is located at 96 Franklin St. and currently serves 668 students, of whom 73% identify as Hispanic and 13% identify as Asian.

Niche graded Charles E. Truefurt School – P.S. 8 a C+ for academics on an A-D scale. The school’s latest math proficiency was at 39%, and reading proficiency was 48%. Its upswing is notable in that it serves a less-affluent population, with 82% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, 14% more than the city average.

Gladys Nunery School – P.S. 29 also improved, from C to C+. The school is located at 123 Claremont Ave. and has 379 students currently enrolled, of whom 63% identify as black and 22% identify as Hispanic.

Niche graded Gladys Nunery School – P.S. 29 a C for academics on an A-D scale. Its latest math proficiency was at 17%, and reading proficiency was 32%. The school also serves a less-affluent community, with 84% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

While some public elementary schools in Jersey City are moving up the ranks, others are consistently top-rated overall, including:

Want more of the latest intel on Jersey City schools? Hoodline also analyzed the latest Niche ratings for the city’s public high schools.