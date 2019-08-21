NEW YORK (Hoodline) – How do the public elementary schools in Jersey City stack up?
Hoodline analyzed newly released data from Niche.com — including comprehensive report cards, rankings and reviews — to find out how schools in your area are performing and which have made the biggest leaps over the past year.
Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25‘s overall rating improved the most among similar schools in Jersey City, rising from a B- to a B, according to data from Niche.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the school, located at 3385 Kennedy Blvd., enrolls 765 students. Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25 serves a diverse population: 46% of students identify as Asian, 38% identify as Hispanic and 12% identify as white. Niche graded the school a B- for academics (on an A-D scale).
The overall ranking comes from Niche’s proprietary algorithms. A school’s ranking might change due to many factors, including the relative rankings of similar schools and whether a school gained or lost peers due to openings or closings. Other numbers come from current public data from the U.S. government.
Academically, 49% of Nicolaus Copernicus School – P.S. 25’s students scored as proficient or above in math, and 54% did so in reading. That’s compared to city averages of 40% in math and 47% in reading.
It’s not the only school that’s climbed Niche’s rankings this year. Charles E. Truefurt School – P.S. 8 saw its overall rating improve from a C to a C+. The school is located at 96 Franklin St. and currently serves 668 students, of whom 73% identify as Hispanic and 13% identify as Asian.
Niche graded Charles E. Truefurt School – P.S. 8 a C+ for academics on an A-D scale. The school’s latest math proficiency was at 39%, and reading proficiency was 48%. Its upswing is notable in that it serves a less-affluent population, with 82% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, 14% more than the city average.
Gladys Nunery School – P.S. 29 also improved, from C to C+. The school is located at 123 Claremont Ave. and has 379 students currently enrolled, of whom 63% identify as black and 22% identify as Hispanic.
Niche graded Gladys Nunery School – P.S. 29 a C for academics on an A-D scale. Its latest math proficiency was at 17%, and reading proficiency was 32%. The school also serves a less-affluent community, with 84% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.
While some public elementary schools in Jersey City are moving up the ranks, others are consistently top-rated overall, including:
- Cornelia F. Bradford School – P.S. 16, with an overall rating of A-.
- Anthony J. Infante School – P.S. 31, with a B+ rating overall.
- Jotham W. Wakeman School – P.S. 6, rated B overall.
Want more of the latest intel on Jersey City schools? Hoodline also analyzed the latest Niche ratings for the city’s public high schools.
This story was created automatically using data from Niche.com, then reviewed by an editor before publication. Click here for more about how and why Hoodline is automating local news. Got thoughts about what we’re doing? Go here to share your feedback.