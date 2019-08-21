Comments
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – The dream is over for a special group of little leaguers from New Jersey.
The Elmora Troopers were eliminated from the Little League World Series Wednesday afternoon.
The boys from Elizabeth, New Jersey were defeated by Louisiana 4-1 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Although the local baseball stars are going home, their coach Jairo Labrado sent them off with one of the most emotional speeches of this year’s international tournament.
I’m not crying, you’re crying. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/rW6kH3UyOc
— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2019
Elmora finished 2-2 in Williamsport, with exciting wins over Oregon and Rhode Island before exiting on Wednesday.