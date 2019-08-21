CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Little League World Series, Local TV, New Jersey

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) – The dream is over for a special group of little leaguers from New Jersey.

The Elmora Troopers were eliminated from the Little League World Series Wednesday afternoon.

The boys from Elizabeth, New Jersey were defeated by Louisiana 4-1 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Although the local baseball stars are going home, their coach Jairo Labrado sent them off with one of the most emotional speeches of this year’s international tournament.

Elmora finished 2-2 in Williamsport, with exciting wins over Oregon and Rhode Island before exiting on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply