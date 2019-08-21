Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were shot dead in Coney Island on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 call on West 19th Street in Brooklyn where they found a 27-year-old man shot in the abdomen and a 38-year-old man shot in the head.
EMS transported both victims to Coney Island Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
