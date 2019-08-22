



— Three women accused of stealing a stroller from a baby supply store had to turn back around after forgetting some precious cargo.

And police say that mistake ultimately helped them track two of the three down, CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur reported Thursday.

The store Bambi Baby in Middletown has been in the Ortega family for decades now, so the owner says they’ve seen their fair share of shoplifters. But Friday’s incident was a little more bizarre than usual.

The owner, Enelio Ortega, shared a surveillance video with CBSN New York. On it, three shoplifters are seen walking through the doors with their children. One of the women then attempts to collapse a stroller for a few minutes before finally doing so. She then takes it out of the store, but she leaves behind perhaps her most precious belonging, the child she came in with.

Almost six minutes go by before one of the accomplices finally comes back for the child.

What makes this even stranger is the owner said the women are from England and stole an English stroller that actually would’ve been much cheaper overseas. Police caught two of the three suspects, but are still looking for the third.

“What I take major offense to is the children. Don’t do that with your children,” Ortega said. “If you need to steal for a living, that’s a personal problem, that’s a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what’s going on, that’s affected me. That’s why I’m sharing [the video] as much as possible.”

Strollers can get pretty pricey. Ortega said the stroller next to the stolen one was worth $1,000. The stolen one cost only $300.

Ortega said the stolen stroller has since been returned.