NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Newly released surveillance video shows an early-morning shooting in Brooklyn.
A 27-year-old man was shot in both arms, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in her right leg.
It happened around 3:50 a.m. on August 11 at Williams Avenue between Atlantic and East New York avenues in Cypress Hills.
Police believe the man was the intended target.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
Police continue to search for the gunman, described as black with short black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.