HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There are concerns in a Long Island neighborhood that their peace and quiet will soon be shattered by the sounds of club music and golf balls.

Topgolf, a growing chain of driving ranges with nightlife, wants to open a new location in Holtsville, reports CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.

The company that’s turned the driving range concept into an entertainment venue wants to open Long Island’s first Topgolf facility here on the lie service road.

The problem is, on the other side of this road, is a residential neighborhood.

Neighbors tell CBSN New York they thought a driving range would be no problem until they found out this hotspot was not your father’s driving range.

It’s a three-story, entertainment facility with a major restaurant, a rooftop terrace, event space and indoor-outdoor music until 2 a.m.

The Brookhaven town supervisor was not in favor of this location but it passed the town board and now is before the town planning board which will rule on-site plan approvals on Sept 16.

The company had no comment other than to say they are excited for the opportunity to become part of the local community and don’t have any details to share at this time.