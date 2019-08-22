



New Jersey drivers may have had a hunch, but now it’s been confirmed.

The state has some of the worst road conditions in America – ranking dead last in a new report on the country’s highway system.

According to the annual highway report, released by the Reason Foundation, New Jersey has the worst urban traffic congestion in the U.S.

The garden state is also among the worst when it comes to urban pavement conditions – that’s despite spending more money per mile on road repairs than any other state.

“New Jersey needs to reduce its total spending per mile, improve its pavement condition, and decrease traffic congestion,” the report’s lead author, Baruch Feigenbaum said.

“New Jersey ranks in the bottom five states in eight of the 13 metrics.”

The news wasn’t much better for New York drivers. Roads in the empire state were ranked 45th overall.

New York also ranked near bottom in terms of spending on its roads, inefficiently paying for repairs on bridges, roads, and maintenance staff.

The state was also second to last when measuring traffic congestion – only New Jersey was ranked worse.