



It’s another hot one today with temps peaking at around 89°. These temperatures combined with dew points around 70° will make it feel more like the mid 90s; that said, the heat advisory remains in effect today until around 8pm.

Showers and storms return late in the day, but will be more widespread this evening and into tonight. Expect pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with these storms, though the bulk of them should remain sub-severe.

Tomorrow will start off a little damp as our final round of showers pushes through. After that expect gradual clearing, less humid conditions, and highs only in the upper 70s.

As for Saturday, we think you’ll like that, as well: 70s and sunshine!