NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A piano instructor is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.
Police said the assault happened on July 22 inside the victim’s home on Creston Avenue.
The man allegedly kissed the girl on the mouth and face.
Police also believe the suspect has been using a fake name.
