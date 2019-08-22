CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A piano instructor is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Police said the assault happened on July 22 inside the victim’s home on Creston Avenue.

A piano instructor is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

The man allegedly kissed the girl on the mouth and face.

Police also believe the suspect has been using a fake name.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

