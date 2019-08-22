NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified one of the two suspects wanted in a string of armed robberies across the city.
Authorities say they’re searching for 31-year-old Brandon McDonald, of Brooklyn.
The suspects are believed to be responsible for more than a dozen crimes in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.
Police say their robbery spree began on August 1 in Hamilton Heights. Since then, 12 other incidents have been reported.
In each case, the suspects approached the victims – ages 18 to 41 – displayed a gun and demanded their belongings.
On August 1, the men allegedly stole a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, which they used in several other robberies.
Police estimate they’ve made off with a total of more than $60,000 in cash, cellphones and jewelry.
