NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Traffic was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes on the Pulaski Skyway Thursday morning as New Jersey police confronted a man armed with a thick chain who was threatening to jump from the bridge.
Over the course of the standoff, officers kept their distance as the man repeatedly jumped up to sit on the concrete edge of the bridge, at one point spreading his arms and leaning backward over the edge.
Police restrained the man after he returned to a vehicle stopped on the bridge.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.