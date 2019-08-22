FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Six senior citizens in Connecticut have been arrested after getting caught engaging in sex acts at a local nature preserve.
According to multiple reports, the frisky suspects range in age from 62 to 85 and were caught after several complaints of inappropriate behavior in the Grace Richardson conservation area during the week of Aug. 12.
Police say five men and an 85-year-old woman were involved in “lewd and sexual activity” in the Fairfield park. Police added that the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.
Authorities reportedly set up surveillance in the area and captured the group carrying out the raunchy public display.
The arrested seniors face charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency. They were eventually released and are due back in court at a later date.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)