NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dog has been reunited with his owner after being stolen off a Brooklyn street.

Two men were seen on video Monday stealing the 10-year-old Border-Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store in Williamsburg.

Police are on the prowl for a pair of dog thieves caught in camera in Brooklyn. (Credit: Lost and Found Pets Brooklyn, New York/Facebook)

Police said the dog’s 21-year-old owner left him on a leash outside Green Corner Fish and Famers Market on the corner of Humbolt Street and Flushing Avenue.

When she left the store around 9 p.m., all that was left was the leash.

Police are now questioning a woman who contacted the owner and brought Theo back. So far, no charges have been filed.

