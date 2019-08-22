Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dog has been reunited with his owner after being stolen off a Brooklyn street.
Two men were seen on video Monday stealing the 10-year-old Border-Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store in Williamsburg.
Police said the dog’s 21-year-old owner left him on a leash outside Green Corner Fish and Famers Market on the corner of Humbolt Street and Flushing Avenue.
When she left the store around 9 p.m., all that was left was the leash.
Police are now questioning a woman who contacted the owner and brought Theo back. So far, no charges have been filed.