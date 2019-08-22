NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break on the Upper West Side.
The break has caused brown water to leak onto the sidewalk and into the street, leaving behind a big mess, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.
The water main break shut down several of the outdoor patios along Broadway near 63rd Street.
Earlier this afternoon water flooded the street after gushing from the broken water main between 63rd and 64th, directly across from Lincoln Center.
Nearby restaurants had patrons sitting outside on the patios at the time when the water began to creep up and on to the sidewalk.
A hostess at one restaurant says she was getting ready to seat a table outside when she noticed the flooded street and soon everyone grabbed their belongings and started to leave.
Some of the restaurants closed for a short time but all were back open by the dinner rush.