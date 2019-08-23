Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happening tomorrow, New York state’s newest gun control law takes effect.
The “red flag law” will allow certain authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from any person who may pose a threat to themselves or others.
Police, family members, and school officials are among those who will have the right to file a petition with the state supreme court, and “flag” an “at-risk” individual.
New York will be the 17th state to implement a “red flag law.”