NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Happening tomorrow, New York state’s newest gun control law takes effect.

The “red flag law” will allow certain authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from any person who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Police, family members, and school officials are among those who will have the right to file a petition with the state supreme court, and “flag” an “at-risk” individual.

Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Nancy Pelosi Sign ‘Red Flag Bill’ 

New York will be the 17th state to implement a “red flag law.”

