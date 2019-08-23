Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
There are some feisty storms that passed last night, and we can expect some leftover showers this morning. Skies are cloudy for the most part, but we should see a little brightening north and west shortly. Expect more clearing as the day goes on.
Today start off in the 70s, and end in the 70s too. The high: 78°. The weekend is looking pretty great with lower humidity and mostly sunny skies. Sunday has more clouds, maybe even a shower risk at the beaches.