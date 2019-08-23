Comments
We’ll see gradual clearing this afternoon as a cold front slowly sags south of the area. It will be much cooler, as well, with highs only in the upper 70s.
Tonight’s looking clear to partly cloudy with considerably comfortable conditions in place. Expect temperatures to dip into the mid 60s in the city with 50s in the suburbs.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow as high pressure settles into the Great Lakes region. High temperatures will remain slightly below normal in the upper 70s.
As for Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, a slight chance of showers, and highs in the low to mid 70s.