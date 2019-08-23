NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent radiation therapy for a malignant tumor in New York City.
According to a release, Ginsburg, 86, finished a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Friday.
She started receiving treatment on Aug. 5. An abnormality was detected after a routine blood test in early July. Ginsburg had a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering, which confirmed a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas.
According to the Supreme Court, Ginsburg canceled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but she has otherwise maintained an active schedule while receiving treatment.
The release says there is no other evidence of disease and no further treatment is needed at this time.
In December, Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.