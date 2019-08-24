Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The suspect in a series of random attacks in Manhattan was arrested Friday.
Police identified the man as 33-year-old Todd Lyons, of New York.
The incidents happened on Aug. 9 and Aug. 14.
Lyons is accused of pushing a 56-year-old man to the ground, hitting a 64-year-old woman with a wooden stick and throwing a brick at a 20-year-old woman, hitting her in the back of the head.
Police say Lyons also allegedly struck a 58-year-old man in the face and made anti-white statements. The victim suffered a bloody nose.
According to police, all four victims were white and they believe all the attacks were racially motivated.
Lyons has been charged with three counts of assault and three counts of hate crime – assault.