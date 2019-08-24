Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx.
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Thompson, of Mount Vernon, was arrested late Friday night.
The incident happened on Aug. 14 in Mount Eden.
Thompson allegedly followed a woman into her apartment on Elliot Place, pushed her against a wall, tried to cover her mouth and attempted to rape her.
The victim screamed, alerting her aunt, who then scared Thompson off.
Police say the victim suffered a laceration to her face.
Thompson has been charged with attempted rape.