NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Thompson, of Mount Vernon, was arrested late Friday night.

The incident happened on Aug. 14 in Mount Eden.

Thompson allegedly followed a woman into her apartment on Elliot Place, pushed her against a wall, tried to cover her mouth and attempted to rape her.

The victim screamed, alerting her aunt, who then scared Thompson off.

Police say the victim suffered a laceration to her face.

Thompson has been charged with attempted rape.

