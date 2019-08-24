



— National Waffle Day is no time for flip-flopping, New York City. When Aug. 24 comes around, you need a plan.

So Hoodline ironed out the details of New York City’s top places to order a plate or two of waffles. Whether your taste in waffles runs traditional or more exotic, our list — based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology — has you covered.

1. Chick’nCone

Topping the list is Chick’nCone. Located in Columbus Circle’s Turnstyleunderground food hall (beneath Eighth Avenue between 57th and 58th streets), the food stand, which offers fried chicken served in a waffle cone, is the highest-rated spot to score waffles in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sweet Moment

Next up is Chinatown’s Sweet Moment, situated at 106 Mott St. (between Canal and Hester streets). With 4.5 stars out of 729 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and dessert spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wowfulls

The Lower East Side’s Wowfulls, located at 309 E. Houston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dessert spot, which serves ice cream and Hong Kong-style waffles, 4.5 stars out of 316 reviews.

4. Taiyaki NYC

Taiyaki NYC is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 158 Yelp reviews. Head over to 294 Bedford Ave. to check out the ice cream shop, which serves soft serve in fish-shaped waffle cones, for yourself.

5. Outro

Over in the East Village, check out Outro, which has earned four stars out of 234 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe at 816 Broadway (between 11th and 12th streets).