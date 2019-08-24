By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We will have sunny skies to start the day and sunny skies to finish! We’ve earned it because the last couple of days we’ve dealt with severe storms around the area. If you haven’t noticed, the temperatures are much cooler than they have been. Temps start off in the 60s and even some 50s in the northern suburbs.

You might need a light coat if you’re running some early errands. Saturday is the brighter half of the weekend in the upper 70s, Sunday is comfortable as well in the 70s. However, do expect some clouds and possibly shower to the south and east. If you were headed to the beach this weekend on Sunday afternoon, you might dodge a shower or two.