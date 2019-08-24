PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fire engulfed a rehab center in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.
It happened at the Straight and Narrow facility on Straight Street in Paterson.
A major fire has engulfed Straight and Narrow at 410 Straight Street in Paterson.
Emergency personnel are on the scene.
More details to follow.
Please keep the Catholic Charities, Straight and Narrow Family and all of the first responders in your prayers at this time. pic.twitter.com/UXBiTXcpLY
— Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson (@CCharitiesPat) August 24, 2019
In a video posted to Facebook, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said everyone was evacuated from the building and multiple fire departments had responded to the scene.
Photos and videos show an enormous cloud of black smoke billowing from the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Further details have not been released.