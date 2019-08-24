CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andre Sayegh, Fire, Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fire engulfed a rehab center in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Straight and Narrow facility on Straight Street in Paterson.

In a video posted to Facebook, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said everyone was evacuated from the building and multiple fire departments had responded to the scene.

Photos and videos show an enormous cloud of black smoke billowing from the building.

(Credit: Michael Jannicelli)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Further details have not been released.

