



Britain’s Prince Andrew is once again trying to distance himself from the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal.

In an unusual move, the royal issued a second statement in response to intense media scrutiny of his links to Epstein.

The prince denied witnessing or suspecting any criminal behavior by his one-time friend.

Earlier this week, Andrew rejected suggestions he may have been involved in the crimes.

Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace that he “has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behavior is abhorrent.”

The statement was released after media outlets obtained a 2010 video showing Andrew inside Epstein’s New York home waving goodbye to a young woman.

The video was recorded after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution involving a minor.

Epstein died of suicide in his New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

On Tuesday, 3 women filed lawsuits accusing Epstein of raping them or subjecting them to other forced sex acts, including one case while he was serving a Florida jail sentence that allowed him out to work during the day.

