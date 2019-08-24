NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Singer Howie Day has been arrested in New York and accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

According to police sources the 38-year-old was taken into custody at a Manhattan hotel Saturday afternoon.

Authorities report that the pop singer allegedly assaulted and choked the woman during an argument.

Day is facing several charges including third-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, harassment, and obstructing another person’s breathing.

The Seattle-based singer is best known for his hit singles “Collide” in 2004 and “She Says” in 2005.

During his arraignment, Day reportedly admitted using Xanax and said he was going through withdrawal symptoms. Documents obtained by CBS2 show the singer says he took eight pills and claimed he used the drug before going on stage.

He was later released on $500 bail and is due in court on Thursday.