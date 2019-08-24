Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man in a stolen vehicle crashed into an MTA bus in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in East New York.
Police say a 22-year-old man stole a vehicle near Pennsylvania Avenue and Blake Avenue.
He drove a few blocks before allegedly going through a red light and slamming into the bus.
Five people on the bus were injured. All were treated at local hospitals and released.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody. Charges are pending.