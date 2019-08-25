NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a woman accused of harassing a young woman on a bus in Brooklyn on Friday.
The alleged incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on a B6 MTA bus.
According to police, a female passenger began to harass an 18-year-old woman who was sitting in front of her on the bus.
The passenger allegedly made anti-Muslim statements towards the 18-year-old and spat on her.
She also allegedly threw a cup of soda at the 18-year-old before getting off the bus at Bay Ridge Parkway and Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.
The woman is described as a white woman with brown hair. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and an orange, yellow and white scarf in her hair. She was also wearing glasses.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.