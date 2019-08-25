Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rules for great wine and food pairing can be complex.
Michael Cardella, executive chef at the Capital Grille on Wall Street, stopped by to help break it all down.
Kona Crusted Sirloin with Caramelized Shallot Butter
Ingredients
- Whole butter, salted
- Butter, clarified
- Shallot, slice 1/8 inch thick
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked pepper
- Fresh lemon juice
- White wine
- Granulated sugar
- Decaffeinated coffee, ground
- Parmesan cheese, finely grated
- Granulated garlic
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Salt
- 18-oz. dry aged sirloin
- Coffee rub
- Shallot butter
Directions
- Roll the sirloin in the coffee rub, pressing upon the rub to create a “crust.”
- Grill the sirloin to the desired temperature, being careful not to burn the crust.
- Top the sirloin with the butter and allow the sirloin to rest for five minutes.
- Carve the sirloin from the bone (if applicable) and slice.
- Place the slices on a warm serving platter.
Cardella’s Grilling Tips
- Start out with a beautiful cut of meat so you have nice marbling throughout for tenderness.
- Season it evenly so you get even flavor throughout.
- Lack of heat is the biggest enemy when grilling steaks. When you don’t have enough heat, moisture tends to leak out and the steak gets chewy and gray.
When it comes to pairing wine and food, Cardella says it’s important to consider the flavors of the wine. You want to look for similar flavors in the foods that you’re pairing it with so they balance each other out.