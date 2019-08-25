



— Labor Day weekend is almost here and that means putting together the ultimate summer goodbye party.

Katie Kime, designer and lifestyle expert, stopped by to share how to kick off the fall season.

First, Kime says determine a theme for your party, which will help you with your second step — creating a budget-friendly decor.

Next, plan your menu and cocktails.

“I love, when I’m hosting, to make something that can be interactive so the host isn’t totally overwhelmed,” Kime said.

For example, set up a do-it-yourself hot dog bar where guests can pick their own toppings. Kime says displaying the hot dog bar in a creative way can make something “low end” seem nicer.

Kime suggests bringing out games and activities for guests, like giant Jenga or cornhole.

She also says it’s important for to avoid “party panic.”

“People, I think, feed off the hostess. If the hostess is chill and kind of, like, we’re here to have fun, not for everything to be perfect,” Kime said.

For more of Kime’s tips, visit katiekime.com.