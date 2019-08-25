



— Fashion Parade is coming to New York City.

The international event, featuring South Asian art and fashion, heads to Christie’s this week, and it’s all for a good cause.

Sadia Siddiqui, creator and event director for Fashion Parade, says she was born and raised in Pakistan, but London became her second home when she moved there for her master’s degree.

“I was working in fashion. I felt very passionately about the fashion industry and the craftsmanship that is in Pakistan, and I felt that it wasn’t being — Pakistani fashion, Pakistani art, culture, heritage, Pakistan is generally, I think, because of the negative perceptions about the country, there’s a general lack of awareness about how far Pakistan has progressed in various fields,” Siddiqui said, “and I felt that I wanted to create a platform — Fashion Parade in London — where I could really show people the vibrant, beautiful, amazing sight of Pakistan and then greater South Asia, which includes India and Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Six designers from both Pakistan and India will be featured at the event this year.

For more information about Fashion Parade, visit mustangproductions.co.uk.

Siddiqui says Fashion Parade always teams up with a nonprofit organization to raise awareness.

This year, they’re partnering with the Patient Benefit Foundation, a resource for those who lack insurance or are under-insured and do not have a resource for elective surgeries.

“We come in to negotiate through the hospital a cash price, and our surgeons in our networks, that we work with in the health care network, do not charge us any money,” Dr. Mubashir Chaudhry, founder of the Patient Benefit Foundation, said.

“In America, insurance doesn’t cover all your bills, so I know how challenging it can be for families,” Siddiqui said.

To learn more about the Patient Benefit Foundation, visit pbfusa.org.

Fashion Parade will take place Tuesday.

The Fashion Institute of Technology is an education partner for the event. They will hold a panel discussion for the designers on Wednesday.