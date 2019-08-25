



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Molly and Robbie Fairchild.

Molly is a 1-and-half year old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix. Molly is very loving, sweet and great with other dogs her size. Most of all, Molly just wants to cuddle with her people friends.

Robbie Fairchild is a 1-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix. Named after the famous dancer, Robbie Fairchild enjoys music, ballet and dancing. He loves other dogs his size and going for his walks.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Princess, the 2-year-old Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix, was adopted by Ilyas and Roy, who live in New Jersey. Princess is so happy and having a great time in her new home.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.