



That number includes a man who was killed after police say a driver ran a red light, causing an SUV to slam into the cyclist, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

A sea of supportive cyclists rallied Sunday at Bartel-Pritchard Square next to Prospect Park to honor 52-year-old Jose Alzorriz, who was killed while waiting at a red light. He had become a staple in the cycling community.

Alzorriz was dating Amanda Hanna-McLeer’s mother.

“This is the community showing their love,” Hanna-McLeer said.

Brooklyn prosecutors say the man responsible for Alzorriz’s death is 18-year-old Umar Baig, who is due back in court in October.

On Aug. 11, Baig was allegedly speeding, going over 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, on Coney Island Avenue. Authorities say he then ran a red light at Avenue L and struck an SUV, causing that vehicle to hit Alzorriz.

“When he passed, I was just struck on so many levels, and I knew that he would want to do something like this,” Jonathan Blyer, Alzorriz’s friend, said.

Blyer and Alzorriz’s partner, Irene Hanna, brought hundreds of cyclists together in his memory.

“He was a wonderful person, supportive. He was a real partner,” Hanna said. “It would make him really happy because he was a huge advocate for cyclists and pedestrians for safety.”

The cyclists aren’t just asking for more bike lanes; they’re demanding that the city make cycling safer. They want bike lanes to be protected and connected across all five boroughs.

“We don’t need bike lanes. Those are garbage. We need protected bike lanes that cars can’t double-park in, that motorists can’t drive through,” one person said. “We need a safe place to travel.”

At the end of the rally, the cyclists made their way to the intersection where Alzorriz died, placing a white bicycle there as a memorial and hoping this tragedy can lead to change.

Meanwhile, Baig faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He was released on $10,000 cash bail.

There have been 19 cyclists deaths in New York City so far this year, compared to 10 in all of 2018: