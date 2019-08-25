Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge will open to drivers early Thursday morning.
Before it opens to traffic, the bridge will first be open to bicyclists and pedestrians from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Queens-bound bridge will carry five lanes of traffic. A separate Brooklyn-bound bridge will carry four lanes of traffic and a 20-foot-wide bikeway/walkway.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the bridge is four years ahead of schedule and on budget.