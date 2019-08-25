Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re expecting more in the way of clouds today as we tap into an ENE wind off the waters. There will still be some sun, just not as clear as yesterday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. While a lot of places likely stay dry, we can’t rule out some patchy drizzle or even a light shower at times, especially along the coast and points east. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.

The refreshing stretch continues into the new work week with temps in the 70s. Both Monday and Tuesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds, although you’ll feel the humidity creeping back up by Tuesday.

Our next widespread chance of rain arrives Wednesday with a cold front, which will actually help to push any tropical development along the SE coast out to sea. However, the rip current risk will be high starting tomorrow and likely continuing through midweek.