NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly pretended to be a Con Edison employee and groped a teenage girl at a Manhattan apartment building.
Thirty-three-year-old Lamont Hough, of the Bronx, is facing multiple charges.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, Hough and a woman went into a building on West 191st Street and tried to get into apartments by impersonating Con Edison workers.
The residents of one apartment where a 14-year-old girl lived did not let Hough and the woman inside, but police say when the teenage girl later left her apartment and tried to pass Hough on the stairs, Hough touched her buttocks then ran off.
Hough has been charged with burglary, forcible touching, sexual abuse and act in a manner injurious to a child.