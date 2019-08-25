NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to discuss a subway expansion project here in New York.
Trump tweeted that he’s “looking forward to helping New York City and Governor Andrew Cuomo” to complete the Second Avenue subway extension up to 125th Street.
Looking forward to helping New York City and Governor @andrewcuomo complete the long anticipated, and partially built, Second Avenue Subway. Would be extended to East 125th Street in Harlem. Long in the making, they now have the team that can get it done!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019
The governor’s office says, however, there’s no federal funding or approval for the project at the moment.
Communications director Dani Lever released the following statement Saturday:
“The Governor continues to have ongoing discussions with the president and federal Department of Transportation over advancing major infrastructure projects, including the Gateway Tunnel project, LaGuardia Airport and the Second Avenue Subway. The president’s tweet suggests good news but we have no specific funding or approval and that is all that is relevant. If an agreement actually materializes, we will provide an update.”
Cuomo has pledged to have ongoing talks with the president over funding for infrastructure.