Newark Braces For Heavy Traffic, Street Closures As MTV Video Music Awards Come To Town
The stage is set for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, taking place tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark. It could be a tough commute for those living, working and driving near the venue.
Newark Water Emergency: City To Announce $120 Million Bond Program To Speed Up Lead Pipe Replacement
Sources told CBS2 officials will be fast tracking the process to replace thousands of old lead pipes to get safe water for residents faster than expected.
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Rocks New Jersey's Springfield Township
New Jersey's Springfield Township was pummeled by extreme weather on August 7, toppling trees and flooding roadways.
New York Weather: Cool Start
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
1 hour ago
New York Weather: 11 p.m. Forecast
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your forecast to begin the new work week.
7 hours ago
German Outpitches Kershaw, Yankees Blast 3 Homers, Take Series From Dodgers
The Yankees left Los Angeles feeling good about how they matched up against the team with the best record in baseball.
Jets GM Douglas 'Fired Up' To Improve Team Before Season
Joe Douglas made it clear that the New York Jets' roster is still a work in progress.
Capital Grille Executive Chef Shares Tips For Grilling, Pairing Food And Wine
Michael Cardella, executive chef at the Capital Grille on Wall Street, stopped by to share a recipe for Kona crusted sirloin with caramelized shallot butter.
US OPEN '19: Tournament Starts Monday With Favorites Hoping To Take Home Championship
The 2019 US Open begins Monday in Queens with a full slate of action. Adam Zagoria stopped by to preview the event.
Fashion Parade Arrives In NYC To Showcase South Asian Designers
The international event, featuring South Asian art and fashion, heads to Christie's this week, and it's all for a good cause.
Tips For Putting Together The Ultimate Summer Goodbye Party
Katie Kime, designer and lifestyle expert, stopped by to share how to kick off the fall season.
Furry Friend Finder: Molly & Robbie Fairchild Searching For Their Forever Homes
Molly and Robbie Fairchild are both 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mixes.
It's Waffle Time: Celebrate National Waffle Day At One Of New York City's Top Spots
Whether your taste in waffles runs traditional or more exotic, this list has you covered.
Airline To Test Non-Stop Flights From New York To Australia
The airline will conduct test flights in October, November and December to see how being on a plane that long affects flight crews and passengers.
A Closer Look At New York City's Parade Car
If you've watched a ticker-tape parade in New York in the past seven decades, you've seen the same car lead the way down the Canyon of Heroes: a custom-built Imperial Phaeton.
U.S. Open Gets Underway Today At Arthur Ashe Stadium
August 25, 2019 at 11:49 pm
