WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County man is facing charges after an alleged DWI accident that left one woman dead.
It happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday in White Plains.
According to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Glen Robinson, of Elmsford, was driving westbound on Route 119 when he went off the road at the intersection of Central Avenue.
Robinson then allegedly drove onto a center median/pedestrian area opposite the Westchester County Center and struck a pedestrian, who has been identified as 57-year-old Susan Benjamin-Bailey, of the Bronx.
Benjamin-Bailey was taken to White Plains Hospital, where she died. Officials say she had been walking to work at the time of the accident.
Robinson was taken to the Westchester Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries. After he was released, he was booked on DWI charges at county police headquarters.