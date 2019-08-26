CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio took part in a town hall this weekend, answering questions from voters.

An NYPD officer asked him how he plans to provide for the mental health of U.S. troops when the city’s own police officers have a high suicide rate.

“We’ve got to do a lot more for our officers, we’ve got to do more for those who serve in the armed forces,” de Blasio replied. “One in five adult Americans has a mental health challenge of one kind or another. So this is throughout our whole society. But first responders and our soldiers face additional stresses and need additional help.”

The mayor also talked about the economy, health care, gun control and race relations.

