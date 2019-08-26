



It could be a tough commute for those living, working and driving near the venue.

“We are treating this like a blizzard. We’re preparing – if the weather forecaster is telling us there is six inches of snow, we’re preparing for 26 inches of snow,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said last week.

The public safety director said the city is no stranger to big events.

“We’ve had the pope, we’ve had the president, we’ve had the Dalai-Lama,” he told reporters.

Watch: Newark Public Safety Director Outlines MTV VMA Street Closures

However, this is the first time MTV’s VMAs will be held there in the show’s 35-year history. An estimated 15,000 people are expected to attend the event, plus thousands more spectators.

Some local businesses are hoping to cash in on the crowds.

“This will definitely increase our revenue for our businesses here, which is definitely well needed,” said Edwin Rosario, of Lola Empanadas.

Meanwhile, officials are warning of street closures all day and rush hour gridlock at night, even asking employees and drivers in the area to work around it.

“Our corporations and businesses – we’ve asked them to either work from home, stagger their hours,” Ambrose said.

That isn’t an option for those working at Nick’s Drugs, which delivers prescriptions to customers all over the city.

“Nowhere to park, nowhere to drive, nowhere to move. We’re stuck,” said employee Angie Diaz.

New Jersey Transit is giving a heads up on social media that customers may experience large crowds at PSNY, Secaucus Junction and Newark Penn Station, and buses may be subject to delays and detours.

Today, August 26, NJT rail customers may experience large crowds at PSNY, Secaucus Junction and Newark Penn Station due to the Video Music Awards in Newark. Please plan accordingly and build in extra time in your travels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 26, 2019

As far as safety goes, the city says there will be more than 300 uniformed officers patrolling in and out of the arena with eyes and ears everywhere.

Street closures start as early as 8:30 a.m., with Mulberry Street closing from Lafayette to Market streets. Then, more and more will shut down.

Street Closures:

Sunday, August 25th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mulberry Street between Market Street and Lafayette Street

Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

Lane Closures:

Monday, August 26th, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bus lane and northbound lane of traffic on Broad Street, from Green Street to Market Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.