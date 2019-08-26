OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 76-year-old man from New York drowned in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday.
The man was standing in knee-deep water when he was knocked over by a large wave around 5 p.m. The wave then pulled him under the water near 21st Street.
Lifeguards began their rescue operations, searching for the man. They found him a short time later in the water near 16th Street.
Despite their efforts, the man died.
“Our first responders administered CPR and transported the swimmer to AGH. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” officials said in a statement.
“Despite the best efforts by our first responders, this was a terrible tragedy for this family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time,” the statement continued.
The man has not been identified.