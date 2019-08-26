Comments
Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with low humidity levels. Highs today will be well short of normal in the mid 70s or so.
Tonight we’ll see a mainly clear start with perhaps a few more clouds towards dawn. Temps will be on the cool side again with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow’s looking partly sunny overall with considerably comfortable conditions still in place. Temps will climb into the mid 70s or so.
As for Wednesday, we’ll see an uptick in the humidity, temperatures closer to normal and a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day.