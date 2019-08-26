



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! If you’re in our NW suburbs, you may actually want a jacket out the door! We’re starting in the low 50s… even some upper 40s in the higher elevations. It’s a bit cool even in NYC, around 60.

It’s looking very similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds today. There may be a spotty shower south of the city thanks to a continued east wind off the water, but no big deal. It’s also comfy again as humidity stays very low. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

By Tuesday, the clouds are increasing as well as the dew points ahead of our next rain chance on Wednesday. We’re back into the 80s midweek and the humidity is back as well.

If you’re headed to the beach today, keep in mind there is a high risk of rip currents for both coasts.