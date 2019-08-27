Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed after getting into an argument with two people aboard a southbound 4 train at Grand Central Station Tuesday.
It happened at around 1:10 p.m. after the victim was boarded the train at 59th Street. According to police, the victim argued with two women, one described as wearing a blonde wig, yellow bra, silver belt and blue jeans with a tattoo on her hip. The other was wearing a black do-rag.
At 42nd Street, one of the women stabbed the victim in the stomach with a sharp object. The two suspects ran off.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue in stable condition.