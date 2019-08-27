Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A water bottle for kids that could be a choking hazard is being recalled.
Contigo is recalling 5.7 million of its Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottle’s black silicone sprout can come off and fit inside a child’s mouth.
The bottles were sold at major stores like Costco, Walmart and Target, over the past year.
Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.
Customers are being told to contact the company toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com for a free replacement.